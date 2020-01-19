Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Ready to rock
Jackson (foot) is officially active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.
Jackson logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week, and as evidenced by this news, was never in real jeopardy of missing the game. He'll assume a starting role at one of the secondary positions Sunday, tasked with slowing down the lethal passing attack of the Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes.
