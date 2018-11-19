Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Recods nine tackles
Jackson recorded nine tackles in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.
Jackson led the team in tackles Sunday, though he didn't record a sack , tackle for loss, or touchdown. He was also beaten for two touchdowns by T.Y. Hilton, including a 68-yard toss midway through the second quarter that put the Colts up 17-0. Despite the nine tackles, it wasn't Jackson's best effort Sunday.
