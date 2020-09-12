Jackson (knee) was ruled out for Week 1 against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jackson was added to the injury report Friday and was quickly ruled out one day later. It's unclear how he sustained the injury, but Jonathan Joseph and Kristian Fulton will be required to step up in his absence.
