Jackson (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Jackson is nursing a foot injury suffered during Week 13's tilt against the Colts. With LeShaun Sims (ankle) also ruled out, Tye Smith stands to see a sharp uptick in defensive snaps against Oakland on Sunday.

