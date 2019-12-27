Play

Jackson (foot) is officially out for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Jackson is set to miss his second consecutive game with the foot issue, and has yet to make progress in his recovery. With the USC product set to miss Week 17, LeShaun Sims will once again draw the start at cornerback for the clash.

