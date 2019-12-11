Play

Jackson (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Jackson still hasn't practiced since suffering a foot injury in Week 13's win over the Colts, so he's in danger of missing his third game of the season Sunday against the Texans. The Titans are hoping Jackson can return to start since the Texans rank 10th with 245.6 passing yards per game.

