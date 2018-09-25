Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Still in concussion protocol
Jackson (concussion) remains in the evaluation stages of the league's concussion protocol but his status for Sunday's game against Philadelphia could become more clear by Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Davenport suggested more details regarding Jackson's progression should be made public after Wednesday's session. Given the league's stance on head injuries, it would not be surprising should Jackson be unable to suit up for Sunday's contest. However, any such speculation will likely garner stronger pull as the week progresses.
