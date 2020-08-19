Jackson has performed well in coverage against A.J. Brown early in camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jackson has matched up against the team's top receiver and played him physically early in camp. He's been credited with several pass breakups, most recently during practice on Tuesday. Jackson will be counted on to step up in Tennessee's secondary this season due to the departure of Logan Ryan.
