Jackson recorded eight tackles (six solo), with 0.5 tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore. He also added a 20-yard carry on his first career offensive touch while contributing a four-yard kick return and 22 yards on two punt returns.

Jackson's had a couple of big punt returns called back due to penalties this season, and it's only a matter of time until the rookie breaks off one that counts. In addition to maturing as a starting cornerback, the 18th-overall pick out of USC has the speed and elusiveness to pull off big plays on special teams and even get in on the action offensively. Jackson's eight tackles were a career high, so his other contributions aren't preventing him from being effective at his primary job.