Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Targeted on offense in loss
Jackson recorded three tackles (two solo) while failing to catch his lone target on offense in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Jackson's explosiveness continues to earn him some looks on offense, though all of his touches from scrimmage prior to Sunday had come in the form of rushing attempts. His offensive snaps, coupled with an ability to make big plays as a return man, give the rookie cornerback excellent long-term upside in the IDP ranks.
