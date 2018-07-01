Jackson has been pushing the Titans' new coaching staff to give him snaps on offense, Good Morning Football reports.

In addition to starting all 16 games at cornerback and serving as Tennessee's kick and punt returner, the 2017 first-round pick played 12 snaps on offense as a rookie, taking five carries for 55 yards. The offseason signing of Malcolm Butler might push Jackson back to the nickelback role, which in turn would decrease his snap count and leave him with more energy to help on offense. Of course, the Titans may not have any real interest in the idea, considering they're already in good shape in the backfield with Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis. The 22-year-old was a contributor in all three phases at USC, but he focused on defense and the return game his final season, getting just nine offensive touches.