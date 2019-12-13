Play

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Jackson (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Jackson is set to miss a second straight game due to his foot injury. In his absence, LeShaun Sims and Tye Smith are candidates to play expanded roles in Tennessee's secondary.

