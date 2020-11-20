Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The Titans activated Jackson from IR on Nov. 11, but he still isn't actually ready to retake the field. The 25-year-old's next chance to retake the field will come Nov. 29 versus the Colts.
