Play

Jackson (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Saints, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson has not been able to practice since Wednesday and accordingly will miss Week 16. LeShaun Sims should replace him at cornerback.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends