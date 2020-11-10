Jackson (knee) won't play Thursday against the Colts even if activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve ends Wednesday, so if the 25-year-old isn't activated he'll revert to season-ending injured reserve. Assuming he is activated, Jackson will have Tennessee's bye in Week 11 to help get up to speed before the next game Nov. 22 at Baltimore.
