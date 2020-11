Jackson (knee) wasn't activated from IR for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jackson has yet to play this season, and while he was designated to return last week, the team still hasn't activated him. He'll need to be lifted from IR before the Week 9 matchup against Chicago or else he'll be shut down for the rest of the season. Malcolm Butler and Johnathan Joseph will continue to start at cornerback while rookie Chris Jackson rotates in.