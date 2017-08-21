Titans' Akeem Judd: Nursing thumb injury
Judd is dealing with a thumb injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The initial prognosis is good for Judd. The team doesn't appear to be overly concerned and expects Judd to be able to play in the remaining preseason contests where he'll have the shot to prove his worth for the 53-man roster.
