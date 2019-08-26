Barnes carried the ball nine times for 32 yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday. He also added two catches for five yards.

Barnes entered the game in the second half, with Logan Woodside under center. He tied for the team-lead with nine carries, and his longest rush of the day went for 10 yards. Barnes' work in the passing game is also noteworthy, as he excelled as a receiver out of the backfield in his final season at Kansas State. He has an outside shot to make the team, though with Dalyn Dawkins (undisclosed) and David Fluellen (knee) currently sidelined, he is getting his chance to make an impression on the Titans.