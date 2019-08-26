Titans' Alex Barnes: Gets nine carries
Barnes carried the ball nine times for 32 yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday. He also added two catches for five yards.
Barnes entered the game in the second half, with Logan Woodside under center. He tied for the team-lead with nine carries, and his longest rush of the day went for 10 yards. Barnes' work in the passing game is also noteworthy, as he excelled as a receiver out of the backfield in his final season at Kansas State. He has an outside shot to make the team, though with Dalyn Dawkins (undisclosed) and David Fluellen (knee) currently sidelined, he is getting his chance to make an impression on the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...