Barnes carried the ball seven times for 42 yards in the Titans' second preseason game against the Patriots.

Barnes led the team in rush attempts for the second preseason contest, but this time managed more efficiency with his work. On the team's first offensive possession of the second half, Barnes received five consecutive carries and rushed for a solid 31 yards. This was a vast improvement over his first preseason performance and could keep him in the running to make the roster, especially if Dalyn Dawkins (undisclosed) is held out for any considerable amount of time.