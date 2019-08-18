Titans' Alex Barnes: Leads team in rushing
Barnes carried the ball seven times for 42 yards in the Titans' second preseason game against the Patriots.
Barnes led the team in rush attempts for the second preseason contest, but this time managed more efficiency with his work. On the team's first offensive possession of the second half, Barnes received five consecutive carries and rushed for a solid 31 yards. This was a vast improvement over his first preseason performance and could keep him in the running to make the roster, especially if Dalyn Dawkins (undisclosed) is held out for any considerable amount of time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...