Titans' Alex Barnes: Tallies 10 carries
Barnes rushed the ball 10 times for 14 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Eagles. He also added one reception for three yards.
Barnes tied for the team lead in rushing attempts, but failed to produce much with the opportunity. His longest run went for just four yards and he was held for no gain on four occasions. The explosive rookie failed to break free of the Eagles' defense and will have to improve his performance to secure a roster spot heading into the regular season.
