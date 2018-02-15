Tanney (foot) has been cleared for football activities and will be ready for offseason workouts in March, Kurt Pegler of WMBD-TV reports.

Tanney spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve while recovering from a broken foot he suffered in the Titans' preseason finale. Now recovered, the veteran quarterback will get ready to spar with Matt Cassell for the No. 2 slot on the depth chart this offseason.