Tanney completed 11 of 27 passes for 132 yards with an interception and a fumble in Saturday's preseason opening loss to the Jets.

Tanney took over for Marcus Mariota after two drives and played the rest of the contest except for a brief period when he had to sit two snaps after absorbing a big hit on one of his seven sacks taken. The former trick shot video star is unlikely to beat out Matt Cassel for the backup job and this poor performance did nothing to help his case.