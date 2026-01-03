Gaye (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Gaye hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Titans' Week 8 matchup against the Colts. Despite missing Week 17, the 27-year-old has recorded back-to-back weeks of full practice. His injury designation has also been dropped, per Wyatt, so the second-year pro will likely play a depth role at linebacker in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars.