Titans' Alontae Taylor: Getting $60 million from Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with the Titans on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Taylor's contract, which can be officially signed at the start of the new league year Wednesday, includes $42 million in guaranteed money. He's expected to be a key piece in Tennessee's secondary after notching 52 interceptions in 64 regular-season games with the Saints across his first four NFL seasons.
