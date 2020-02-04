Play

Hooker recorded 19 tackles and one tackle for loss across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.

Hooker played consistently as the backup free safety throughout his rookie campaign, working behind Kevin Byard. With Byard under contract with the Titans through the 2024 season, it's unlikely that Hooker will be able to carve out a major role in the team's secondary in the immediate future.

