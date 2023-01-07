Hooker (knee) has been deemed active ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale versus Jacksonville.
Hooker was considered questionable to play Week 18 after missing the Titans' previous three games with a knee injury. While he was sidelined during practice Thursday, the 24-year-old safety will be ready to reprise his starting role alongside Kevin Byard. Hooker has logged 41 tackles, three passes defended and an interception across eight games this season, and his return will be a big boost as Tennessee looks to secure the 2022 AFC South title against the Jaguars.