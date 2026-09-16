Hooker logged 10 tackles (six solo) during the Titans' 23-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Hooker was one of three Titans players to finish with 10-plus tackles, finishing second on the team in that category behind rookie second-rounder Anthony Hill (16). It was the first time Hooker recorded 10 or more combined tackles in a game since the 2023 regular season, when he reached that mark twice. The veteran safety will have his hands full Week 2 against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles this Sunday.