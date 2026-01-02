Hooker (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Hooker was unable to practice at all this week due to an ankle injury he likely sustained in last Sunday's loss to the Saints. The strong safety was able to play every snap in the contest, so there is a chance he can play through the injury in the hope of helping the Titans spoil the Jaguars' chance for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and maybe the AFC South title as a whole. If the ankle injury proves to be too much and Hooker is inactive come game time, Jerrick Reed will likely get the start at strong safety.