Hooker was listed as a full participant on the Titans' estimated practice report Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during Tennessee's Week 8 victory against Houston, and he missed each of the Titans' next two contests. However, his status on Monday's estimated injury report suggests the safety could return as soon as Thursday against Green Bay. Hooker played 100 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps in two of his five contests this season, so he figures to return to a sizeable role as soon as he's ready to retake the field.