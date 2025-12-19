Hooker (illness) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Hooker missed consecutive practice sessions due to an illness before upgrading his participation level to full Friday, just in time to dodge an injury designation for Sunday's contest. The strong safety should be set to suit up for Sunday's game against a Chiefs offense that will be missing Patrick Mahomes (ACL). Hooker has logged consecutive games with 100 percent defensive snap share and will likely submit a third such performance Sunday.