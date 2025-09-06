The Titans signed Hooker to a three-year, $48.8 million contract extension Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The deal contains $29 million guaranteed, according to Fowler. The veteran safety was set to enter the final year of his four-year, $30 million contract, but he's now tied to Tennessee through the 2028 season. Hooker started all 14 regular-season games in which he appeared last season, registering 71 tackles (47 solo) and a career-high nine pass breakups, including five interceptions.