The Titans signed Hooker to a three-year, $33 million contract extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hooker was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and has racked up 133 tackles, 12 pass defenses and five interceptions across 44 appearances during his first three years in the NFL. The 24-year-old became a full-time starter last year for the first time in his career and appears to be the safety of the future in Tennessee after signing an extension that keeps him locked in through the 2025 campaign.