Hooker had 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Hooker returned Sunday after missing Week 2 while in the league's concussion protocols. He led the team in tackles in large part due to the 81.8 pass completion rate by Deshaun Watson. Hooker and the Titans will look to get back in the win column in Week 4 when they take on the Bengals at home.