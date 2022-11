Hooker (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hooker was sidelined for the team's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs due to a shoulder injury he picked up a week prior. The safety remains sidelined due to the issue to start Week 10 prep, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Titans need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Denver.