Hooker should move into a starting role after the Titans released fellow safety Kenny Vaccaro, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Hooker started the three games Vaccaro missed last season but otherwise served as the Titans' third safety. The 2019 fourth-round pick made the most of his limited opportunities in his second pro season, recording 51 tackles, eight pass defenses and four interceptions across only 468 defensive snaps. That production bodes well for Hooker's IDP value in 2021, though fellow Titans safety Kevin Byard (four straight seasons with 16 starts and 84 or more tackles) is a far more reliable choice.