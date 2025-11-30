Hooker sustained a rib injury during the Titans' 25-3 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Hooker appeared to sustain the injury late in the fourth quarter and did not return, finishing with four tackles (three solo). He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of his injury, and rookie third-rounder Kevin Winston would be slated to start at safety alongside Xavier Woods if Hooker were to miss time.