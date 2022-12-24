Hooker (knee) will not play Saturday against Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hooker will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury. Josh Kalu played 72 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps against the Chargers last week and will presumably have an increased workload again Saturday. The Titans have a short turnaround before next week's Thursday contest versus Dallas, so it remains to be seen if Hooker will be able to participate in that game. The safety did manage a pair of limited practices this week before being ruled out.