Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mike Brown and Daryl Worley should again start at safety for Tennessee in Week 18. Hooker will miss his second straight game to close out the 2024 season, so he'll finish the campaign with 71 tackles (47 solo), nine pass breakups, including a career-best five interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles across 14 contests, all starts. Signed through 2025, Hooker has one year remaining on a three-year, $30 million contract.