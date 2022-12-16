Hooker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After failing to practice Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury, Hooker has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Los Angeles, marking his sixth absence of the season. In his stead, Josh Kalu and Andrew Adams are candidates for increased roles alongside Kevin Byard.
