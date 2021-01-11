Hooker recorded 51 tackles, one tackle for loss, eight passes defensed and four interceptions across 16 games in the 2020 campaign.

Hooker was the Titans' third safety for much of the season, though he was pressed into a bigger role in the absence of Kenny Vaccaro. As a result, he saw an increased role in his second season in the NFL and took advantage by improving his statistics across the board. Vaccaro could be cut this offseason with just a $3 million dead cap hit, meaning Hooker could step into a full-time starting role in the 2021 campaign.