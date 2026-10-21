Hooker logged 13 tackles (seven solo) and one interception during the Titans' 26-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The Titans captured their first win of the season Sunday thanks largely to their defense and special teams. Hooker did his part with a game-high 13 combined tackles, and he made a toe-tap sideline interception off Daniel Jones late in the first quarter that stopped the Colts' red zone drive in its tracks. Hooker is up to 41 tackles (27 solo) and three pass defenses (including two interceptions) across five regular-season games and is on track to crack the tackling century mark for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.