Hooker recorded 46 tackles, three passes defended and one interception across nine games in 2022.

Hooker was limited to only nine games due to both shoulder and knee injuries, which held down his overall numbers. However, he continued to have a significant role when healthy, and he now has at least three passes defended in each of his last three seasons. Hooker is locked into a long-term deal with the Titans and should hold a key role in the secondary once again in 2023.