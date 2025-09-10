Hooker logged five tackles (three solo) and one pass defense during the Titans' 20-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Hooker was one of three Titans players to play all 76 defensive snaps, and his five takedowns were tied for fourth most on the team. Hooker inked a three-year, $48.8 million extension Saturday, ensuring that he will serve as a key piece of the Titans' secondary for the foreseeable future. The 2019 fourth-rounder is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he tallied a career-high five interceptions across 14 regular-season games.