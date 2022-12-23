Hooker (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Hooker was ruled out ahead of Sunday's loss to the Chargers after failing to practice last Thursday or Friday. The 24-year-old then sandwiched limited sessions around a DNP this Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Week 16. Hooker has record 41 tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, over eight games this season, and he should reprise a starting role at strong safety when healthy.