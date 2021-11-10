site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Amani Hooker: Reaches double-digit tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 9, 2021
at
10:04 pm ET 1 min read
Hooker recorded 12 tackles in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Rams.
Hooker logged a season-high 74 defensive snaps against the Rams and utilized that playing time to reach double-digit tackles for the first time on the campaign. He now has 31 stops across four games and also one pass defended.
