Hooker recorded six tackles, one interception and two passes defended in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Hooker picked off Lamar Jackson late in the third quarter, ending a 25-yard drive that was approaching midfield. It was his third interception of the season. Hooker has taken on a bigger role in the Titans' defense in his second season and has 30 total tackles as well as six passes defended across 10 contests.