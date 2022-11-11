Hooker (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during Tennessee's Week 8 win over the Texans, which left him sidelined for the following game against Kansas City. The 24-year-old then did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and his next opportunity to play will come on Thursday Night Football against the Packers in Week 11. With Hooker sidelined against Denver, expect backup safeties Lonnie Johnson and Andrew Adams to play increased roles if Josh Kalu is either limited or out due to an illness.