Hooker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A starting safety for the Titans, Hooker was in on 83 percent of the defensive snaps against the Saints and intercepted one pass before suffering a concussion. He missed practice all week. Mike Brown filled in after Hooker was injured and appears to be the next man up for snaps next to Kevin Byard.