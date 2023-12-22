The Titans placed Hooker (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Hooker seems to have suffered a knee injury at some point within the last week, and he won't return to the field this year after being placed on IR. The 25-year-old had the most productive season of his career in 2023, recording 85 total tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception in 13 games. Terrell Edmunds will likely assume the starting strong safety duties for the remainder of the year.