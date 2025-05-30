default-cbs-image
Hooker (shoulder) has been participating in Titans' OTAs this week, Nick Suss of The Tennesseean reports.

Hooker missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder issue but is apparently back to full health. He turns 27 in two weeks and is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw Hooker finish with 71 tackles (47 solo) and nine pass breakups, including a team-leading five interceptions. He was the only member of the Titans to record multiple interceptions. Hooker should again slot in as Tennessee's top free safety.

